Main Street Cakery gearing up for dine-in service to eventually resume

Main Street Cakery is preparing for the day they can once again have customers back inside the eatery.

Under the yellow phase, we know there cannot be gatherings of more than 25 people. Places like restaurants only allowed to operate for takeout. At the Cakery, that’s not stopping them preparing for the reopening of their dinner space.

Since Mid-March, Main Street Cakery has had to close their in-house dining area at both their Fairview and Copperleaf locations.

“We had a ton of regular customers here that came in at a certain time every day. We’re not seeing them now, a lot of elderly that we were their breakfast, lunch and dinner place.” said Cindy Ring, Co-Owner of Main Street Cakery.

As Erie slowly moves to an adjusted normal, comes a new form of dining inside. They have removed 50% of their seating, from 70 seats to just over 35. The biggest change comes with dividers made out of PVC pipe and a clear, solid plastic.

“We knew we’d have to space our tables further so this was my husband’s idea to not totally close the place off, but yet give that barrier between customers.” Ring said.

The changes do not stop there. A new form of reservations is in the works that would keep customers from waiting. We spoke with one resident from Girard who says that the Fairview location is a favorite place to come and eat. Once we enter the green phase, Beverly Schultz will be right back.

“Absolutely, they are doing the best they can. It’s always been a clean place. I’ve always trusted them. They are doing what they can to come back.” Schultz said.

Only one question remains… when will dine-in service resume? Well, when it does, Beverly Schultz says the Fairview location is going to get busy.

“There will be a line up out here.” Schultz said.

There has still been no word on when or how dine-in service will take place. Cakery owner, Cindy Ring, says they are prepared for any regulations set by the state and county health department.