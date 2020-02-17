Main Street Cakery to open new location in Summit Township

The Main Street Cakery is set to open their doors in Summit Township later this week.

The new bakery is located inside the new Copperleaf Village location.

The plan is to bake all of their goods at the Copperleaf location and take them to the Fairview store.

Co-Owner Cindy Ring says this location has twice the amount of kitchen space as the Fairview location and seats about 65 to 70 people.

There is also an additional coffee area.

“That will be more of a come in, we have a community table. People can gather there without having to be bothered by a waitress. If they want to come in, get a coffee, sit and do homework, you know anything,” said Cindy Ring, Owner of Main Street Cakery.

No need to worry about the original location, it will stay open.

Ring says if everything goes as planned, they will have their grand opening on Thursday at 6 a.m.