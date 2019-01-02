Majestic Bakery Closes after more than a Century
Erie, PA - After more than 100 years Majestic Bakery located in the heart of the Little Italy Neighborhood at 1501 Walnut Street, is closing it's doors. The bakery owner, Alex Pop, says he's retiring following some ongoing health issues. He came to Erie as a Romanian refugee in the late 80's. Majestic supplied baked goods for many local businesses. Word got out that they were closing as they called those businesses to give the bad news.
More Stories
-
One woman and a family of five are now in need of new homes after a…
-
-