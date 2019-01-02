Majestic Bakery Closes after more than a Century Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Majestic Bakery closes it's doors after more than a century as a staple in the Little Italy neighborhood. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Majestic Bakery closes it's doors after more than a century as a staple in the Little Italy neighborhood. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Majestic Bakery closes it's doors after more than a century as a staple in the Little Italy neighborhood. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Majestic Bakery closes it's doors after more than a century as a staple in the Little Italy neighborhood. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Majestic Bakery closes it's doors after more than a century as a staple in the Little Italy neighborhood. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Majestic Bakery closes it's doors after more than a century as a staple in the Little Italy neighborhood. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Majestic Bakery closes it's doors after more than a century as a staple in the Little Italy neighborhood. [ + - ] Video

Erie, PA - After more than 100 years Majestic Bakery located in the heart of the Little Italy Neighborhood at 1501 Walnut Street, is closing it's doors. The bakery owner, Alex Pop, says he's retiring following some ongoing health issues. He came to Erie as a Romanian refugee in the late 80's. Majestic supplied baked goods for many local businesses. Word got out that they were closing as they called those businesses to give the bad news.