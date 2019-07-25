Major bee hive found in Meadville

Something of a sticky problem in Meadville trying to remove a massive honey bee colony. This was the scene at the Talon Building in Meadville.

Thousands of bees gathered around a series of Honeycombs. That led to a call to Critter McCool, the leading bee expert in the region.

“We’re removing a pretty rare open cell and colony along the front of the structure today. It has about 60 to 80 thousand honey bees in there, with honey combs and honey as well,” said Critter McCool, Bee removal expert.

Later another 50 thousand bees were found in one of the buildings columns. McCool plans to relocate the bees near Franklin.