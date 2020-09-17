Major changes to Erie’s Downtown D’Lights in 2020

One annual event not falling victim to the COVID-19 pandemic is Erie’s Downtown D’Lights.
The holiday favorite is scheduled to make its return with a change in style and a change in name.
2020 has been a year filled with cancellations, but that’s not the case for Downtown D’Lights, now to be called “20 Days of D’Lights.”
The Erie Downtown Partnership event will go from just Perry Square to an anticipated citywide event.
“It’s really going to be a business built out of different businesses and organizations using lighting as a theme to showcase the different destinations we have in downtown, including Perry Square.” said John Buchna, Executive Director of the Erie Downtown Partnership.
This comes as an effort to decrease large gatherings. Starting on November 15th, businesses will be asked to decorate and light up.
On November 27th, the lighting of Perry Square will take place. Unlike years past, there will not be a lighting ceremony in efforts to discourage large gatherings.
“It’s more than a Christmas sprite. It’s the reality of a community sprite. This lighting events has meant so many things to so many people, using lighting as a way to express joy, happiness or even light in terms of sad, that’s our approach this year.” Buchna said.
One business owner looking forward to the event is Laura Eaton of Floral Gallery.
“If we can bring a little joy to their lives by having downtown all decorated and festive; kind of a friendly atmosphere. Maybe people will come down and shop. Not only that it will put a smile on their face.” Eaton said.
Eaton says she plans on setting up a winder wonderland.
“We’re very excited to participate and help with everybody having a little bit of joy.” Eaton said.
Buchna says there are more details to be finalized. One thing is for sure, Jolly Ole Saint Nick, AKA Santa has received his invite for the event.
Here the schedule of events for 20 Days of d’Lights, set to take place from November 15th to December 4th.
- November 27th- Lighting of Perry Square
- The lighting of Perry Square will take place a week early so people can enjoy the lights right after Thanksgiving and get into the Holiday spirit. The lights will be flipped on unceremoniously in order to discourage a large gathering all at once.
- November 28th- Small Business Saturday
- The annual local version of this national event supporting small businesses downtown will be even more special with prizes, drawings, incentives, virtual cash mobs, business marketing, carryout specials, and much more. Virtual programming leading up to the event will encourage shopping online and how to safely shop at open locations. The Santa mailboxes from last year will bounce around to each highlighted business.
- December 4th- Holiday Live Tree Sale and Santa in Perry Square
- Our successful live tree sale with Mason Farms will return this year with all the necessary social distancing guidelines and safely procedures. Kids can also see Santa on the stage with the mayor and get a pre-packaged bag of Holiday goodies.
- November 15th- January– Virtual Content
- Every week, we will be sharing content and performances from our many d’Lights partners: Churches, choirs, the Burleigh Society, the Jr. Philharmonic, etc. leading up to the Holiday season.
- December 4th- Self-Guided Lighting Tour of Erie
- A collaboration with neighborhood groups, our online map of the best spots to see Holiday lights in the City will be released at the end of the 20 Days countdown. Explore the best lighting Erie has to offer with a special playlist and vote for your favorite businesses, houses, and cultural institutions on social media.