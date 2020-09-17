Major changes to Erie’s Downtown D’Lights in 2020

One annual event not falling victim to the COVID-19 pandemic is Erie’s Downtown D’Lights.

The holiday favorite is scheduled to make its return with a change in style and a change in name.

2020 has been a year filled with cancellations, but that’s not the case for Downtown D’Lights, now to be called “20 Days of D’Lights.”

The Erie Downtown Partnership event will go from just Perry Square to an anticipated citywide event.

“It’s really going to be a business built out of different businesses and organizations using lighting as a theme to showcase the different destinations we have in downtown, including Perry Square.” said John Buchna, Executive Director of the Erie Downtown Partnership.

This comes as an effort to decrease large gatherings. Starting on November 15th, businesses will be asked to decorate and light up.

On November 27th, the lighting of Perry Square will take place. Unlike years past, there will not be a lighting ceremony in efforts to discourage large gatherings.

“It’s more than a Christmas sprite. It’s the reality of a community sprite. This lighting events has meant so many things to so many people, using lighting as a way to express joy, happiness or even light in terms of sad, that’s our approach this year.” Buchna said.

One business owner looking forward to the event is Laura Eaton of Floral Gallery.

“If we can bring a little joy to their lives by having downtown all decorated and festive; kind of a friendly atmosphere. Maybe people will come down and shop. Not only that it will put a smile on their face.” Eaton said.

Eaton says she plans on setting up a winder wonderland.

“We’re very excited to participate and help with everybody having a little bit of joy.” Eaton said.

Buchna says there are more details to be finalized. One thing is for sure, Jolly Ole Saint Nick, AKA Santa has received his invite for the event.

Here the schedule of events for 20 Days of d’Lights, set to take place from November 15th to December 4th.