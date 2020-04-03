Major retailers implementing new guidelines while shopping

Many major retailers have started new guidelines while shopping. These range from limiting face to face interactions to the number of guests inside their stores.

As Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and other health officials have asked residents to keep socially distant, it seems that major chains are implementing in guidelines to ensure customers are doing just that.

“We want to make sure we’re staying ahead of the game to help flatten the curve. So, we’ve put some modifications and safety measures in place to do just that.” sand Jannah Jablonowski, spokesperson for Giant Eagle.

We stopped by a local GetGo market and cafe, where they’ve implemented new safety measures like plexiglass dividers at the registers, and food pick up stations. You’ll also notice decals on the floor. Now, if you mark six feet to practice social distancing while inside the store.

Hand sanitizer has also been placed throughout the store in areas including: entrances, registers, gas pumps and touch to order kiosks. Across GetGo locations, a team member will sanitize areas on an hourly basis.

“It’s a tall task, but it’s certainly a task we’re up for. Our team members have done a phenomenal job. They’re working around the clock to keep everything running and to make sure that operations are running smoothly for all of our guests.” Jablonowski said.

One of the world’s largest retailers, Walmart, will start to monitor the number of guests inside their stores starting April 4th. Shoppers will be admitted one at a time at the grocery side entrance at Walmart Supercenters. From there, only about five customers will be admitted inside per 1,000 square feet of the store and using about 20% of the store’s capacity. One shopper that we spoke says she understands the measure being taken, but feels it will be counterproductive.

“Nobody inside is adhering to social distancing. Not just employees, but patrons.” said Rene Diehl.

Target is also following the same guidelines like Walmart. They are asking customers to keep socially distant. Target reduced store hours on March 18th. Target also reserved the first hour of each Tuesday and Wednesday for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.