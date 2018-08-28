Major walkout at EMTA board meeting following ousting of Executive Director after just 3.5 months Video

The Executive Director of the EMTA is ousted after 3.5 months. Meanwhile, the standing of three board members is also in question.

Right now, it's a matter of who you ask to find out what exactly happened; that's because it was behind closed doors.

Lynn Schantz is now the former Executive Director of the EMTA after starting the job in early May. The EMTA Board of Directors were meeting Monday night for a monthly business meeting when they went into executive session... closing its doors to the public.

According to Board Member Fred Rush, during the meeting members brought up the performance of the executive director and gave him an ultimatum; resign or get fired. He reportedly resigned.

Rush says, "I thought he'd come in and inherited a situation that was very tough. Worked very hard to get something done."

Rush, fellow member Chris Loader, and Chairman Gary Grack were not pleased with the process and walked out. The remaining board members then allegedly voted on the resignations of the three board members.

Rush says, "We did not offer resignations or anything else. So, what they say about accepting resignations: improper, stupid and wrong."

After the fallout from the meeting, Mayor Joe Schember hopes that he can bring the sides together in hopes of moving forward. "The city appoints five board members. The county appoints four. I think Kathy Dahlkemper and I are committed to working together to try to work this out and move things forward."

So, what does this mean for you, the taxpayer, the bus rider? Schember says, "I believe people can count on their busses being there on time and transporting them where they need to go. We do need to figure out the board and make sure that we get a productive board in place."

In the meantime, as of Tuesday morning, the EMTA's website and office phone had already listed Jeremy Peterson as Interim Executive Director.

We reached out to Peterson, but the call has yet to be returned.

Also, before the meeting began, a fourth board member, Ron Wilson, resigned for unrelated reasons.

The mayor is working to talk with the different sides, a process that could take until September.