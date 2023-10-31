Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s official — major construction on the multi-million dollar Bayfront Parkway Improvement Project has begun.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), work on the Bayfront Parkway started on Oct. 31 for the multi-year project to improve accessibility, safety and efficiency along the central portion of the parkway.

The project is a total of $111.7 million and will include the intersections work with Sassafras Street Extensions, State Street and Holland Street. All that work entails building:

A multi-use trail connecting the existing trail network, downtown, and the waterfront.

An overhead pedestrian bridge at Holland Street.

Sidewalk, crosswalk and lighting upgrades throughout the length of the project.

Hybrid roundabouts at the intersections with Sassafras Street Extension and Holland Street.

A grade-separated intersection at State Street, including a traditional signalized at-grade intersection and a path for through traffic on the Bayfront to travel below the intersection.

Drainage updates throughout the corridor.

Construction will also be divided into stages over several years — It will start at the Sassafras Street Extension intersection and work east toward Holland Street.

View the full breakdown of stages as well as follow updates on the project on PennDOT’s website and on the project’s Facebook group.

In addition to the Bayfront Parkway Improvement Project, work will also start up on the east side in the area near 6th Street starting in spring 2024 and at the intersection of the parkway and Cranberry Street later in the construction season.