(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The City of Meadville and a majority of Crawford County will be without power for the next two to three days due to damage caused by recent severe weather according to officials.

Crawford County crews have been responding to reports of wires and trees down in almost every one of Crawford County’s 51 municipalities beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing into Sunday morning according to a release from the Crawford County Department of Public Safety.

Downed trees and wires have caused the closure of several roads in the county including the following:

State Route 3011 (Hartstown Rd. / Main St. / Mercer St.) closed between Linesville Road in North Shenango Township and intersection of LC for Hathaway Road in West Fallowfield Township due to wires with transformers down in the middle of the road

State Route 0322 (US – 322) closed between Bush Road in West Shenango Township and Turnersville Road, West State Road in West Shenango Township due to wires and transformers down in the middle of the road

State Route 1020 (Magee Rd. / Five Corners Rd. / Mageetown Rd. / Freemont St.) closed between 0408 (PA – 408) – Main Street in Townville Borough to Lincoln Avenue in Townville Borough due to wires and trees down in the middle of the road

State Route 3006 (Atlantic Road) closed between Leach Road in East Fallowfield Township to Lake Road in Greenwood Township due to multiple trees with wires down

State Route 1019 (Church Street/Plank Road) closed between Zimmerman Road in Venango Township to Tobin Road in Venango Township due to trees down with wires

State Route 0006 (US – 006) closed between Airport Road in Pine Township to Erie Street in Linesville Borough due to trees down with wires

State Route 0322 (US – 322) closed between Powell Road in East Fairfield Township to the other end of Powell Road in East Fairfield Township due to trees and power lines blocking the road

State Route 0019 (US – 019) closed between Bailey Road, Krider Road in Vernon Township to 0285 (PA – 285) in Greenwood Township due to trees and wires down

State Route 1043 (Price Road) closed between Dibble Hill Road in Woodcock Township to Gravel Run Road in Woodcock Township due to trees down on wires

State Route 0322 (US – 322) closed between McCracken Road in East Fairfield Township to Creveling Road, Townhouse Court in East Fairfield Township due to trees down with wires

State Route 0077 (PA – 077) closed between Sportsman Road in Sparta Township to 0089 (PA – 089) Church Run Road in Sparta Township due to power line down

Utilities in the area have gone into storm mode to restore power as quickly and safely as possible as over 5,500 Meadville Northwestern REC customers are without power and nearly 16,000 FirstEnergy (Penelec) customers are without power across the county. Penelec customers can also check for live updates on the live outage map.

According to the release, a main transmission line from the Springboro area to the Morgan Street substation in West Mead Township being down is causing a large amount of outages. When that line is re-energized, many of the FirstEnergy outages will be resolved. Until then, residents are asked to stay away from downed wires and damaged utility poles.

Residents are also asked not to call 9-1-1 about an estimated time for power to be restored. Residents are advised to FirstEnergy at 1-888-544-4877 or Northwestern REC at 800-352-0014 option 1 depending on their provider.

Meadville City Manager Maryann Menanno said that a warming center has been set up for residents with medical conditions that require home oxygen, electricity or supervision at the Active Aging Center at 1034 Park Avenue in Meadville in coordination with the American Red Cross.

An additional warming station is open at the Linesville Volunteer Fire Department, 200 Penn Street.

Those in need of supplemental oxygen should contact their home oxygen service provider. City of Meadville residents can also contact EMS Coordinator Evan Kardosh 814-720-4401.