According to park officials, the majority of Presque Isle State Park is now open following recent storms.

According to officials, the majority of the park is now open with the exception of a small section of road between Beach 10 and Beach 11.

In addition, the sections of the multi-purpose trail at Beach 8, in-between Beach 6 and the Stull Center are still covered with sand.

Officials at Presque Isle State Park advise to follow any precautionary signs posted for visitor safety.