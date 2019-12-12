Make-A-Wish hosting “Light Up a Child’s Life” campaign

You have the opportunity to help our local children living with critical illnesses.

At the Millcreek Mall, Make A Wish was hosting the Light up a Children’s Life” campaign. At the event, people can make donations or buy gifts. There is also a ticket drawing and auction. All the money will now go to local Make-A-Wish.

“We love it because first of all our community is so generous,” said Jan Stork, Vice President of Development for Make A Wish. “We have been so fortunate. I think if you look at some of the things at our chance auction, the community has been extremely generous.”

This is the 24th year that Make A Wish has hosted this event. It runs through the 15th. The ticket drawing will be on Sunday. At the table, they are also selling Christmas themed cards made by a “Make A Wish” child. They are on sale for $15