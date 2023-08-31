September is National Preparedness Month and safety officials are giving advice on how to ensure you’re always ready for the worst.

National Preparedness Month raises awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time.

One local safety official said fire safety should also be of top priority.

“The biggest thing anybody can do is have smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors in your home, at least one on every level, but it would be better if everyone had one in every bedroom,” said Chief Fire Inspector Donald Sauer, Erie Fire Department.

Sauer added families should also practice emergency fire drills.

“We use the acronym EDITH which stands for Exit Drills In The Home. Always do a fire drill with your kids and meet in a specific place outside, so they know that if there’s an incident, if the smoke detector goes off, they go out to the tree or to the garage or wherever and meet mom and dad,” he continued.

One county official said that not only should you be prepared for what the winter months can bring, but for any severe weather situation.

“We also have folks to have a kit in their home and have a kit in their car with preparedness supplies and equipment but also be prepared at home,” said Dan Loewenheim, assistant emergency management coordinator for Erie County.

Loewenheim went on to say people should also take the time to educate themselves on the difference between a weather watch and a weather warning.

“A watch would mean that weather is favorable for the area and a severe weather warning means that there is weather that is incoming, could be eminent or is approaching the area,” Loewenheim continued.

Mary Rogers, executive director of the Northwestern Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross, said people should never think a disaster will not happen to them.

At any time, tragedy could strike.

“Things do happen that are out of our control. It’s better to be ready because if you try to collect the items you need on a minute’s notice, you’re not going to be able to do that,” said Rogers.

Residents are also advised to include cat or dog food in their emergency kits if they have pets. They should include water, medication, non-perishable food items and any important papers if they need to evacuate.