Wintery conditions are just around the corner, so you might want to make sure your snow removal equipment is working.

With snow in the forecast, many are thinking about winter preparedness, checking on their snow removal equipment that hasn’t been used in more than six months. Representatives from Gerlach’s on West 26th Street said the last couple of weeks have been busy.

Hundreds of customers were coming in with equipment that needed to be repaired.

“I would say people are getting prepared. Again we’ve had a pretty decent amount of good weather. That kind of stalls you off from being totally prepared, but I think people are moving in the right direction,” said Harvey Waldanger, sales manager, Gerlach’s Power Equipment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

We could see snow in the region as soon as Sunday, Nov. 13.