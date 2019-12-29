Making a realistic New Years resolution

After a holiday filled with sweets and treats, getting in shape is a top priority on some people’s lists.

Dave Koloskee, Erie resident says, “To improve my diet because it’s hard. That’s the hardest thing in the world. It’s easy for me to come to a gym because I like it. What I don’t like is eating better.”

Bringing in the New Year often brings motivation and confidence.

Michaela Roth, Millcreek Resident says, “Definitely to get over to the weight side of the gym more often. I think as a woman, a lot of us tend to focus on cardio and we’re a little nervous to go over and pick up weights.”

Local gyms like Iron Oxygen and Level Red Boxing usually see an increase of people looking to start their New Year off strong.

Sometimes it comes with time and staying committed to achieving your goals.

Matt Pribonic, Owner of Iron Oxygen says, “If you really commit to just doing something fitness related exercises that you know, it’s really worth it.”

While it’s important to stay healthy in the gym, there are thing you an do to create healthy lifestyle.

“A lot happens when you have control and education coming in with nutrition also, with sleep and your go to bed time and your wake up time.”



