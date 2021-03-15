Malfunction leads to sudden draining of Woodcock Creek Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say

A malfunction led to the accidental draining of Woodcock Creek Lake in Crawford County last week, according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

On March 8, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission was notified by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about a rapid release of water from Woodcock Creek Lake in Crawford County.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says this accidental draining was due to a malfunction with the outflow structure that regulates water releases.

No dead or distressed fish were observed in the lake or stream by the PFBC at the time of the incident.

A follow-up is ongoing to fully evaluate the effect this may have had on the lake and downstream watershed.

PFBC says it is too early to speculate on the status of the lake’s fishery or any potential impact to downstream waters and aquatic organisms.

Woodcock Creek, Section 03, remains scheduled to receive its preseason stocking of adult hatchery trout on March 27.