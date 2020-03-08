Mama Mia’s Bowtique holds First annual Catwalk for a Cure as fundraiser for Kidney Awareness Month

March is Kidney Awareness Month, and there was a special fundraiser to bring awareness.

Over at Mama Mia’s Bowtique, they held a fashion show fundraiser. This was the first annual “Catwalk for a Cure.”

Local models, musicians and artists graced the runway. There was also live music and a candy land themed trail of treats.

“It’s so important that everyone understands how important kidney disease is. One in seven individuals across this country have kidney disease and the more we can bring awareness to it the better,” said Kelly Dowling of Kidney Foundation of Ohio.

Our own Jill McCormick served as the emcee for this event.