Mama Mia’s Bowtique holds ribbon cutting tonight

A new business opening in the West Erie Plaza held its ribbon cutting ceremony tonight.

The Mama Mia’s Bowtique held their ribbon cutting ahead of their grand opening on Monday.

The items in the bowtique range from 99 cents to up to $500.

Maria Wells, the owner of Mama Mia’s, telling JET 24 Action News that this is a dream come true to open this shop and that the location in the West Erie Plaza is perfect

“This plaza isn’t just revitalized, but it’s rejuvenated. To be a small business owner and to be in such great company…this is a high-end niche market.” Wells said.

Here are a list of the hours that the bowtique will be open.

Monday: 10am-6pm

Tuesday: 10am-6pm

Wednesday: 10am-6pm

Thursday: 12pm-8pm

Friday: 10am-6pm

Saturday: 10am-4pm

Sunday: CLOSED

The opening is scheduled for Monday