The 814 fest concert series continues its trek across Erie.

On Sunday, the music series made its way to Baldwin Park on West 24th St. The band “Mambo” entertained the crowd with its Latin-style offerings.

The 814 series started on July 10 and is being held in three west side parks, as well as three east side parks.

Their final show will take place next Sunday on 814 day, August 14, 2022.