UPMC Hamot announced the return of its Mammo-marathon, running Monday through Friday, Oct. 21.

It’s UPMC Hamot’s 16th year offering this service of free breast cancer screenings for women over 40 that haven’t had a screening in the past year. October is an important month for breast cancer advocates who continue to remind women that early detection means everything when treating a cancer diagnosis.

“A lot of breast cancers will show up on your mammogram before you can even feel it in your breast. By the time you feel the lump, the cancer may have already spread into your lymph nodes,” said Diane Ziccardi, UPMC Hamot Breast Division supervisor.

UPMC wants this to be a fun event in what for some can be an intimidating exam. They’re offering refreshments and gift bags, as well as a raffle consisting of goods donated by local businesses.