(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man recently drove himself to the emergency room after accidentally shooting himself at a state game land.

The accident was reported at about 11 p.m. and had occurred at the State Game Land 269 parking area at Lake Road in Cussewago Township (Crawford County). According to Pennsylvania State Police, the man had removed his Glock pistol from the holster. He took the loaded magazine from the gun but didn’t clear the gun’s chamber because he believed it to be unloaded.

The man was looking over the handgun when he unintentionally touched the trigger which fired the weapon. The bullet struck the man in his left pinky finger. He wrapped a shirt around the finger and drove himself to Meadville Medical Center for treatment.

Emergency room personnel contacted PSP to report the gunshot victim.

The investigation has since been closed.