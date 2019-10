A man who was wanted for allegedly beating then robbing a terminally ill woman has turned himself in.

Erie Police Deputy Chief Mike Nolan told Action News that Christopher Mosco has been charged with simple assault, burglary, robbery, theft, and receiving stolen property.

Mosco is accused of attacking the victim inside her East 27th Street apartment back on September 30th.

He has been arraigned and is currently being held in the Erie County Prison on a $25,000 bond.