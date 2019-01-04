Man accused of beating motel clerk to death has trial postponed until May Video

The trial for a man charged in a motel murder is now pushed back.

Investigators say 21-year-old Ferenc Sarkozy intentionally killed a Summit Township motel clerk. Sarkozy allegedly beat the victim to death in July.

In November, the defense attorney asked for the trial to be put on hold until Sarkozy receives a mental examination. That trial was originally scheduled for the January term, however, the judge has postponed it to May.

Sarkozy faces numerous charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and abuse of a corpse.