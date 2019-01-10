Man accused of breaking into 20 local businesses finally behind bars Video

After more than 18 locations burglarized since mid-December, the man who is responsible is now behind bars.

The windows at the 'One-Stop' convenience store have since been replaced after being smashed in by Jose Flores, but the doors are still damaged. You can see shoe marks where Flores repeatedly kicked at the door and, after no luck entering that way, went back around and took a rock to smash in the window, only to make off with a few packs of cigarettes.

Since December 15th, Erie Police have been searching for the person seen in the surveillance video, breaking into multiple convenience stores, restaurants, and even a church. However, it all ended on January 9th when a good samaritan spotted 43-year-old Flores attempting to break into the 'One Stop' and called police.

Detective Sergeant Donald Dacus says, "he would really just walk around 'til he found a business that was closed and, if there was nobody in the area, he took the opportunity to break the window, typically with a rock."

Dacus says Flores was a homeless man living in Erie. It is believed that he would burglarize any place he saw an opportunity to break into.

Dacus adds, "this was fueled by this drug addiction, so it was merely opportunity."

Flores has confessed to also breaking into a nail salon and a dental office. He also is said to have broke into 'Hippie and Hound' on New Year's Day. But, it wasn't until he tried to break into the 'One Stop' on 32nd and Cherry that he was caught and apprehended by police.

Hippie and Hound General Manager Jeanette Girosky says, "we had a few of the vapes, the E-cigarettes, he took a couple of the pipes... the papers. Really, random things. It was more damage than anything else."

Girosky estimates that Flores made off with about $1,000 after smashing through the front window.

Flores' path of destruction is still visible at the store's location, covered up with pieces of wood. Store management tells us that burglaries like this ultimately affect everyone due to the store needing to increase the prices of items to cover the cost.

Girosky explains, "a lot of small business don't have the necessary coverage to take care of something like this... that little rock through the window, it's one heck of a ripple."

Flores now sits behind bars at Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond. Flores now faces charges for burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and criminal mischief.