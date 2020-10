A man accused of drunkenly shooting his girlfriend’s son is now expected to plead guilty to third degree murder.

Joseph Digello was charged with homicide in the murder of 36-year-old Daniel Galvin.

The 61-year-old called the shooting an accident when he shot Galvin in the jaw which led to Galvin’s death.

Digello was scheduled to head to trial, however the change in plea will cancel his trial which was scheduled for November.