Man accused of fatal stabbing sentenced to ten to twenty years in prison

A man accused of fatally stabbing someone in Millcreek will now spend ten to twenty years in prison.

The defense claimed Joseph Oberlander was mentally unstable when he fatally stabbed a Millcreek resident.

The 43-year-old is said to suffer from schizophrenia according to a psychiatrist.

Judge Joseph Walsh accepted Oberlander’s guilty plea of third degree murder and sentenced him to ten to twenty years in a state prison.

Oberlander stabbed 32-year-old John Trusty at the Granada Apartments back in December of 2016.

