Man accused of fatal stabbing to be arraigned in court today

A 22-year old man accused of fatally stabbing an Erie woman is scheduled to be arraigned in Erie County court today.

The stabbing that took place just a few months ago will now make it’s way back into an Erie County courtroom.

Kevin Hicks-Franklin is the man charged with fatally stabbing 20-year old Starleisha Smith back in May.

Smith was killed after apparently trying to break up a domestic fight between Hicks-Franklin and his girlfriend. Erie Police believe that Smith accompanied a friend to a home along the 500 block of East 11th Street to retrieve clothing.

But, after a confrontation ensued in the yard, Smith was killed while trying to defend her friend. Kevin Hicks-Franklin is being held in the Erie County Prison without bond.

