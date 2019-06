An Erie man accused of stabbing another man to death will face trial in October.

57-year-old Leonard Jordan allegedly stabbed 56-year-old John Allen to death in October of last year at an eastside Erie apartment.

Some charges Jordan faces include homicide, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence.

He pleaded not guilty to these charges and remains in Erie County Prison with no bond set.

Jury selection for his trial is scheduled to begin October 7th.