A man involved in a home invasion and armed robbery is sentenced to up to 14 years behind bars.

Back in August, 28-year-old Ricardo Torres, along with another man, allegedly used a gun to force their way into the house, stealing multiple items.

Police say after the two men robbed the home, they set it on fire.

Torres was convicted on a long list of charges including aggravated assault, burglary, arson, and carrying a firearm without a license.