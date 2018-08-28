Man accused of killing girlfriend appears in court for harassment of the victim; pleads not guilty Video

A man charged with murdering his girlfriend appears in court on a separate charge.

James Gilbert had a hearing in Erie County Court on a harassment charge. Gilbert is accused of stabbing his girlfriend in a home on Mill Street in Millcreek on August 2nd; she later died.

Gilbert's hearing on this separate case involves the same victim. The defendant pleaded not guilty to harassment.

A summary trial is scheduled for September 11th. Gilbert is set to have a preliminary hearing for homicide charges on October 2nd.