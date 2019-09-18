Man accused of killing six-year-old boy in hit and run accident heads to trial

A man accused of killing a six-year-old boy in a hit and run accident will be heading to trial.

60-year-old Sebarundi Yohana allegedly struck and killed Nyon Warren along the 1800 block of Buffalo Road back in April.

Yohana is charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, accidents involving death or personal injury, plus more.

During his preliminary hearing today, an Erie County Judge bound over all charges for trial.

The prosecution presented two witnesses during that hearing that included an Erie County Detective and Police Officer.