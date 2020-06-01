Man accused of murdering Wendy’s employee back in court for formal arraignment

The man accused of murdering a Wendy’s employee during an attempted robbery was back in court today.

20-year-old Markese Lampley appeared in front of President Judge John Trucilla via video conference for a formal arraignment.

Among the 30 plus charges, Lampley faces first and second degree murder. Both carry a life sentence if found guilty.

Back in January of 2020, Lampley attempted to rob the Edinboro Wendy’s, in the process shooting 23-year-old Alexander Cavanah.

The Commonwealth says they will not seek the death penalty.