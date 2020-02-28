Man accused of murdering Wendy’s employee headed to trial

The man who is accused of murdering a Wendy’s employee during an attempted armed robbery is headed to trial.

Markese Lampley made a court appearance today on charges including first and second degree murder. Although the defense worked to have the first degree murder charge drop, the court decided to move forward with it.

Pennsylvania State Police has accused 20-year old Markese Lampley of murdering 22-year old Alexander Cavanah during his shift at the Edinboro Wendy’s on January 25th.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Adam Blaschock taking the stand during Lampley’s preliminary hearing testifying about law enforcement discovered on scene and then what ultimately led to the arrest.

The prosecution showing three separate surveillance videos of what occurred at the Wendy’s and then the fatal altercation between Cavanah and the suspect, who is believed to be Lampley.

During closing statements, the defense claimed that the first degree murder charge should be dropped due to the fact that the video and testimony did not prove that the fatal shot was premeditated.

But, the prosecution disagreed stating:

“This scuffle was not something that ended immediately, although it was quick and we are not disputing that it was a short period of time. We certainly have here a scuffle that last a few moments and the scuffle only ends once Mr. Lampley shoots Mr. Cavanah in the back.”

With each of Lampley’s charges moving forward in court, his attorney, Bruce Sandmeyer, stated that the work is just beginning. Even looking at working with experts in regards to the evidence, especially with the amount of forensics that is expected.

“At this point in time, the case is just starting, so there is a lot more work to be done. The Commonwealth hasn’t made a discovery and, as you heard in testimony, there is a lot more videos and quite a bit of surveillance, so there’s a lot of work ahead of us.” Sandmeyer said.

Lampley is in the Erie County Prison without bond. It is unknown at this time when that trial will begin.