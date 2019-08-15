Man accused of rape accepts plea deal

A man originally charged with attempted rape accepted a plea deal today that gave him five years probation.

25-year-old Samuel Richards was arrested back in January for attacking a woman and trying to force her to have sex with him.

He was also charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, and unlawful restraint.

Under his plea agreement, Richards pleaded guilty to the lesser charges and the attempted rape charge was dropped. Richards is now out on parole after spending seven months in Erie County Prison.