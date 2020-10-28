Man accused of sexually assaulting seven-year old pleads guilty in court

A man accused of sexually assaulting a seven-year old has pled guilty and now faces six to twelve years in a state prison.

Bryan Jude appearing in front of Judge John Mead to enter a guilty plea.

The 51-year old was charged with three felonies with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Judes’ attorney Stephen Sebald says his client is appalled by his actions and claims that Jude was suffering from “horrible alcohol addiction.”

Judes’ sentencing is scheduled for January 22nd