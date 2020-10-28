Man accused of sexually assaulting seven-year old pleads guilty in court

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A man accused of sexually assaulting a seven-year old has pled guilty and now faces six to twelve years in a state prison.

Bryan Jude appearing in front of Judge John Mead to enter a guilty plea.

The 51-year old was charged with three felonies with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Judes’ attorney Stephen Sebald says his client is appalled by his actions and claims that Jude was suffering from “horrible alcohol addiction.”

Judes’ sentencing is scheduled for January 22nd

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar