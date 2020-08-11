Man accused of shooting another man with a firework appears in court

A man accused of shooting another man with a firework on East 6th and Wallace Street appeared in court on August 10th.

Jamaal Pacley will head to trial on aggravated assault and other related charges.

This comes as the 26-year-old told a man he would pay him five dollars to shoot a firework at him.

The attack was captured on camera and shared on Facebook which caused a public outrage.

Pacely is currently free on unsecured bond.

All charges except for a summary firework charge have been bound over.