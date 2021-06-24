Man accused of shooting five people at Bogey’s Tavern to be arraigned

A man accused of allegedly shooting five people inside and outside of Bogey’s Tavern earlier this year will be arraigned today.

Danny Nicholson II, 38, is charged with criminal homicide and additional charges.

According to City of Erie Police, Nicholson has been tied to numerous shootings that happened in January 2021, including the shooting that happened at Bogey’s Tavern.

Today, Nicholson will be arraigned in Judge Daniel Brabender’s courtroom.

