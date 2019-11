A man accused of slashing a woman across the face with a box cutter is expected to appear in court today to enter a plea.

31-year-old Steveland Robinson reportedly used a box cutter to slash a woman across the face when she refused to give him money he asked for.

This happened in the parking lot of a Peach Street Walgreens.

Robinson will be in court this afternoon for sentencing.

