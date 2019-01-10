Man accused of stabbing another multiple times will head to trial

A man charged in an Erie assault is now heading to trial. Investigators say 21-year-old Cameron Adams stabbed a man three times last month.

The crime reportedly happened outside of the Country Fair at the corner of Liberty Street and Brown Avenue. Police say the incident escalated from a dispute between the two men.

Today, Adams waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He'll now face trial on several charges, including aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and possession of a weapon.

He's currently being held in Erie County Prison.