Man accused of stabbing another multiple times will head to trial

Posted: Jan 10, 2019 05:24 PM EST

Updated: Jan 10, 2019 06:27 PM EST

A man charged in an Erie assault is now heading to trial. Investigators say 21-year-old Cameron Adams stabbed a man three times last month. 

The crime reportedly happened outside of the Country Fair at the corner of Liberty Street and Brown Avenue. Police say the incident escalated from a dispute between the two men. 

Today, Adams waived his right to a preliminary hearing.  He'll now face trial on several charges, including aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and possession of a weapon. 

He's currently being held in Erie County Prison.

