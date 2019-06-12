Man accused of stabbing Erie woman faces trial

by: Tiarra Braddock

A 22-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing an Erie woman is heading to trial.

Kevin Hicks-Franklin allegedly stabbed 20-year-old Starleisha Smith to death back in May. Smith was killed after apparently trying to break up a domestic fight between Hicks-Franklin and his girlfriend.

Police believe that Smith accompanied a friend to a home along the 500 block of East 11th street to retrieve clothing. But after a confrontation ensued in the yard, Smith was killed trying to defend her friend. Hicks-Franklin is being held in Erie County Prison without bond.

