A Toronto, Ontario man charged with murder will stand trial in Erie County.

Ferenc Sarkozy is accused of killing a motel clerk in July 2018.

The 23-year old allegedly beat 61-year old Gregory Mogush to death at the Motel 6 in Summit Township.

Sarkozy’s lawyer says his client was legally insane at the time of the murder.

District Attorney Jack Daneri will seek a first-degree murder conviction.

Judge John Mead setting Sarkozy’s trial for December 14th.