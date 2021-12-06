Man acquitted in a Harborcreek strip club homicide trial suing the state trooper who charged him

A man acquitted in a Harborcreek strip club homicide trial is suing the state trooper who charged him.

Corey Kendig was accused of using unjustifiable force after he shot and killed 33-year-old Jeremy Jones.

This fatal shooting took place after a fight in the parking lot of Partners Tavern, a strip club in Harborcreek Township.

Kendig is now claiming that an investigator in the case, State Trooper Nicholas Stolar, lacked probable cause to file the charges against him.

We reached out to a local attorney to explain why Kendig is suing Trooper Stolar.

“The plantiff was found not guilty so he’s brought this civil case for money damages. He wants an award of money to compensate him for his losses as a result of what he claims to be a reckless investigation,” said Craig Murphy, Attorney.

Murphey said that Kendig claims being prosecuted was a violation of his constitutional rights.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists