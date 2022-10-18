(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Shoppers in Fairview Township witnessed an unwanted scene when an accused shoplifter had a tantrum.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers responded to a retail theft call at about 9:35 a.m. on Oct. 16 at a store on the 6000 block of West Lake Road in Fairview Township. The suspect allegedly had stolen five spools of fishing line worth about $100 total.

The suspect then reportedly pulled his pants down exposing his privates and anus to the victims while yelling profanities. He allegedly then pushed the store owner who was carrying a small child.

After the suspect left the store, he attempted to go into three separate residences, PSP reported. Troopers found the suspect.

The 48-year-old South Park man faces charges of retail theft, criminal attempt of burglary, harassment, public drunkenness and indecent exposure. He was taken to Erie County Prison to await arraignment.