A Bonnie and Clyde type duo have been arrested and charged with a pair of armed robberies in Harborcreek.

35-year-old Joshua Bingham has been arrested and charged with armed robbery, as was his partner, 30-year-old Amira Sager, both of Erie.

Police allege that on Jan. 16, the two robbed the Buffalo Road Kwik Fill shortly after noon and later the East Lake Road Country Fair at 6 p.m. that same evening.

Both were taken to the Erie County Prison.