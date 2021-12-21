Man arrested after boy comes to school covered in broken glass

A man is in jail after a school principal called police on Monday.

According to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), principal Donna Rose of Clark School Elementary called about a six-year-old boy who arrived at school with a cut on his head and covered in broken glass.

The report adds Principal Rose informed PSP the vehicle that dropped off the young boy had severe damage to the windshield.

After an investigation, the report said PSP determined Samuel Hummel, 63 from North East, was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash at the 8500 block of Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek Township and did not contact police. According to the PSP, Hummel did not know the child was injured.

Hummel was arrested for hit-and-run and endangering the welfare of a child. A $25,000 unsecured bond was set.