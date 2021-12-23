Man arrested after car collides with salt truck early Thursday morning

One person is in police custody after slamming their car into the back of a salt truck early Thursday morning.

Just before 4 a.m. Thursday calls went out for reports of an accident near the intersection of West 38th and Zuck Road.

Once on the scene, crews found a car that had rear-ended a Gerlach’s truck carrying salt.

No injuries were reported, but West 38th Street was closed for a short time while crews cleaned up the mess. Millcreek Police took the man into custody for suspicion of DUI.

The accident is currently under investigation.

