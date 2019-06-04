Man arrested after leading police on a high speed chase

One man is behind bars after leading police on a high speed chase Tuesday morning.
According Erie Police, officers attempted to pull over Matthew Crays near the 1200 block of Greengarden Road just before 2 a.m.
Crays eventually stopped on upper Peach Street in Summit Township. He was arraigned on charges including aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding police and other related charges.
Crays is currently in Erie County Prison with a set bond of $200,000.