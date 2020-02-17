Man arrested after reportedly biting a police officer and leading police on a foot chase as police investigated a shots fired incident

One man is behind bars after he led police on a foot chase and reportedly bit an officer early Saturday morning in Erie.

Police responded to the 500 block of East 7th St. for reports of shots fired. Based on witness description, they later spotted the alleged suspect on Ash St.

Police finally caught and arrested 19-year-old BeShawn Moffett after a foot chase. During the arrest, the man reportedly bit an officers hand.

Moffett is facing several charges including aggravated assault and receiving stolen property. He is in the Erie County Prison on a $45,000 bond.