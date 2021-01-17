Man arrested after Saturday morning robbery at area convenience store

A man has been arrested following a robbery at the Washington Township Sheetz convenience store.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident happened shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, 31-year old Maurice Bush of Columbus, Ohio demanded the cashier give him all of the money in the cash register. Troopers say he kept his hand his pocket and made it appear that he had a firearm.

Police report that witnesses observed Bush run across the street towards the Country Fair after being handed the money from the register. State troopers were given a description of the suspect, who was later located outside of Walmart.

Bush was detained and video surveillance confirmed that he was the suspect in the robbery, according to troopers.

The suspect was arrested where he later confessed to the robbery. He was remanded to the Erie County Prison on $175,000 bail.