MAN ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN CONNECTION TO ATM SKIMMING SPREE

An arrest is made in connection to a skimming spree on ATM in Crawford County.

Janos Vaczi now facing federal charges for allegedly installing skimming devices on several ATM in the Meadville area.

He was taken into custody after the FBI tracked him down by catching his license plate number on surveillance video from Marquette Savings Bank.

That plate led them to a car rental place and then Vaczi.

According to the complaint he is accused of stealing data , making fake cards and compromising more than 250 accounts.

The losses totaled $50,000.

The Hungarian national is in custody awaiting a deportation hearing this Thursday.