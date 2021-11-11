Man arrested for allegedly damaging property after losing his job

An Erie man is in the county prison after State Police say he hit another car and drove away in Summit Township.

The incident happened just after noon on Tuesday.

According to a report from Pennsylvania State Police-Erie (PSP), Vincent Marino, 55, had to be escorted by PSP from his job at Cumulus Media on Tuesday after he was allegedly screaming obscenities and getting aggressive. According to the report, he was in the process of being fired.

After he left the building, the report from PSP states he put his car in reverse and backed up into another vehicle before putting the car in drive and fleeing State Troopers. He sped off for about two miles before stopping at Robison Rd. and Peach St.

That is where State Police arrested him on the spot. He faces charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, accidents involving damage or unattended property, harassment, disorderly conduct and multiple traffic violations.

He is currently being held at Erie County Prison.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.